Anarchy on the bins must stop - John McLellan
Somebody in environmental services knew exactly what was going on, and given those words were put in the mouth of transport convener Scott Arthur, I find it hard to believe he didn’t know either.
The secrecy is as baffling as it is unacceptable. If bins are not being emptied because of unofficial industrial action, then the public which pays for the service and is inconvenienced by the delays has a right to know.
Whether it’s embarrassment or a hope that no-one would notice, there isn’t any excuse for not keeping the public fully informed.
There has been a long history of intransigence in the workforce which it was thought had been resolved years ago, but it seems militancy is on the rise and, like posties and Christmas, threats of action at Festival time are becoming all too habitual.
The policy by successive administrations of drawing as many operations as possible back in house and removing the opportunities for commercial competition means the services become council-run monopolies and therefore vulnerable to threats.
It now appears that some staff have decided to take matters into their own hands and not wait for orders from union officials. Unconfirmed reports of intimidation spell anarchy.
It’s in the unions’ interests for the troublemakers to be weeded out, but I’m not holding my breath.