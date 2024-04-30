​And happy birthday to Contini - Angus Robertson

Victor and Carina Contini

Those lucky enough to have been to the beautiful city centre Italian restaurant know it is truly a special place.

The independent, award-winning, family-run restaurant sources its delicious produce from Scotland and Italy, where it is officially recommended by the Academia Italiana della cucina.

It’s remarkable success is down to Victor and Carina Contini, who in addition to their George Street restaurant, are also the force behind The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery on Princes Street and Cannonball House at the top of the Royal Mile.

Their family’s contribution as leading members of the Scottish-Italian community goes back over a hundred years and includes Valvona and Crolla, Scotland’s oldest delicatessen and Italian wine merchant.

My memories of the delicatessen on Elm Row go back to my childhood as a magical place with the tastiest foods. In more recent years at Contini I must confess I find it difficult to order anything other than the exquisite Contadino: Orecchiette pasta with Contini recipe sausage, cremini mushrooms, dried porcini, fresh cream, rocket, and Parmigiano Reggiano.