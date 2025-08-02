And the winner of the poster most likely to be defaced award is...

One of Vladimir's favourite pre-festival games is trying to spot the poster most likely to be defaced

Last weekend, as all of the big Fringe billboards started appearing all over town, myself and my friend Ralph engaged in our favourite pre-festival game.

We started looking for the posters most likely to be defaced. Looking at the boards outside the West Port Oracle, there were a couple of contenders to have the traditional graffiti of genitalia scribbled on them within days of the start of the Fringe.

However, this year’s award must go to Lily Phillips, whose life-size poster on the Cowgate had already been daubed with a very large cartoon penis on her face as early as Wednesday evening, a whole two days before the start of her run. By Thursday afternoon, her management had already sent somebody out to repair the damage, by covering the offending image with cream-coloured paint which only made matters worse. It now looks as if if some someone has splattered her in the eye with custard, or something much worse.

Every year, the same penis and scrotum appears within days on these billboards. I don’t know if it’s the same artist each time, but the style is unnervingly consistent. Whoever is doing this deserves an award in my view. But it quite obviously angers the performers’ agents, who have spent an arm and a leg on a picture of someone’s face only for it to be defaced with a cock.

I have a note to humourless artistes and their agents. Grow up and have a look at yourselves. Let the youth of Edinburgh have a bit of a laugh at your expense. This is street art at its most elemental and its imagery is as old as the hills. Going back to prehistoric times, the phallus is a recurring theme in all primitive art. It’s there in all cave painting, it features regularly in chalk sculptures of giants and it is inevitably one of the first things to be painted onto a new bus stop.

Furthermore, it is actually really good publicity for the show in question. How often in August do we walk past one of these giant posters without paying attention? But if someone has adorned it with an enormous erect penis, we give it a second look. There is no such thing as bad publicity. Apart from badly defaced publicity.