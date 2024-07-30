Andy Murray continues spirit of Eric Liddell’s Olympic triumph - Angus Robertson

Great Britain’s Andy Murray in action during his doubles first-round match with Daniel Evans against Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori at Roland-Garros, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture : Peter Byrne/PA Wire

I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run, I feel His pleasure." Eric Liddell believed God was testing him when the 100-metre event at the Paris Olympics in 1924 was scheduled to take place on a Sunday.

While he was the favourite to take Gold, as a devout Christian, he observed the Sabbath—the day of rest—and, therefore, he pulled out of the event.

His decision drew significant attention and criticism, but Liddell remained resolute. Instead, he focused on the 400 meters, an event in which he was not initially considered a strong contender. Liddell's remarkable victory in the 400 meters, setting a new world record with a time of 47.6 seconds, was a defining moment of the Paris Olympics.

His unexpected triumph was a powerful demonstration of his athletic prowess and deep faith, resonating with audiences worldwide and solidifying his legacy as an athlete who prioritised his principles over personal glory.

Many will have watched the astonishing performance of Andy Murray, who also had to make the recent decision to retire from the sport at which he was, for a time, ranked men’s world number 1. In a tearful conference at Wimbledon, Murray said prolonged injury and suboptimal recovery for continuing top-level tennis meant he was confronted with the difficult decision of prioritising long-term personal health over his continued career.

Yet, 100 years on from Eric Liddell’s victories in the Paris Olympics, Murray’s retirement is delayed for just a while longer, having chosen to partake in the 2024 Paris Olympics tennis doubles as his final tournament alongside Dan Evans.

Theirs was a match that emulated the best of Scottish Olympic spirit. Despite an early scare, they earned a 2-6 7-6 11-10 win to advance past Japanese pair Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori - surviving five match points in the process.

“You’re getting very close to the end and doubles matches can get away from you very quickly so I was feeling it in the middle of the match, but I locked in and focused which was not easy considering we were a point away from the end five times in a row – it’s not easy to come through that,” Murray said.

While the athleticism of participants is admirable, a key Scottish Olympic takeaway is that sticking to one’s principles and taking the ‘lock in and focus’ approach to life’s challenges can bring success, even if those challenges seem insurmountable.

Liddell’s legacy continues in the form of the Eric Liddell Community, which is a fantastic charity that provides key services to people living with dementia and their carers across Edinburgh and brings local communities together in their Community Hub in Morningside.

They have also created the ‘Eric Liddell 100 campaign’, a programme of events and activities to recognise and celebrate his life, sporting, and community service achievements.

Have a look at their website to find out more about the educational, sporting & physical activity, and cultural initiatives they are putting on as part of this.

At the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, the free exhibition: ‘Eric Liddell: Legacy of an Olympic Legend’ offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the life and legacy of Eric Liddell alongside other legends from the Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame and Scottish athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics. The exhibition is open Monday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm until 12th September.