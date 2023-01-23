Andy Murray plays a forehand during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open in Melbourne (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Watching the remarkable run by Andy Murray at the Australian Open, it’s clear that he didn’t read the memo about hanging up his rackets. It is only a few years since Murray announced at the Australian Open that he was intending to have hip-resurfacing surgery, and clearly had concerns that it might end his career.

After his sensational performances in Melbourne, he took to social media to report that: “Two days ago I randomly bumped into the doctor who in 2017 told me ‘the good news is the problem you have in your hip can be fixed but you won’t be able to play professional sport again’. I think we dispelled that myth the last five days.”

Andy Murray more than dispelled any myths about the end of his playing career. His scintillating opening matches at the Australian Open were something to behold. Not only did he sparkle and show his iron-willed resolve, he defeated much higher-rated players in Thanasi Kokkinakis and Matteo Berettini. No doubt the lengthy encounters took their toll and, as Andy Murray fans will attest, he doesn’t always make it easy for himself.

One of the best things to see during the Australian Open was the bench of world-class tennis rivals watching every Murray rally attentively. Their joy at his success was heartfelt, as are Scots who are so proud of Andy Murray and how he wears his heart on his sleeve.