Angus Robertson: Keeping Scotland’s screen sector on track to become a £1bn industry

Chris Ferriter from Halon Entertainment, Steven Little from Screen Scotland, Adrian Gillespie from Scottish Enterprise and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson at The Social Hub in Glasgow. Picture: Euan Cherry/PA

Scotland’s growing screen sector is one of the country’s great recent cultural and economic success stories, with the prospect of soon becoming a billion pound annual industry.

There is still some way to go for it to reach its full potential, given the UK screen sector has historically been so heavily focused in London and not in the nations and regions outside the South East of England.

A key driver in that change has been public service broadcasters, like the BBC, commissioning more projects in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the English regions.

Recently, however, there has been real cause for concern about whether this is actually working fairly as it should, with a report for Screen Scotland revealing much of the BBC’s 'Scottish' network quota has been commissioned from London and produced by London headquartered production companies via Scottish branch offices.

Even with production quotas in place, it has become obvious that the rules have not been delivering the promised outcomes.

David Smith, the director of Scotland’s national film agency, said: "We are concerned that this subverts the purpose of those production quotas, limiting the economic impact of the BBC’s ‘Scottish qualifying’ commissioning in the Scottish economy, and reducing creative opportunities for Scottish TV sector companies or workers in comparison to projects that originate in Scotland. This raises questions around both the BBC’s commissioning priorities, and Ofcom’s current rules for production across the UK.”

On behalf of the Scottish Government I have met with the BBC and UK media regulator OFCOM in recent months to share these concerns, which have been amplified by many in the Scottish Screen sector.

Now, it would appear that BBC agrees things need to change. Writing a new blog entitled “Strengthening the impact of BBC network television investment across the UK” Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of Nations at the BBC said:

“In future, we will not typically commission a new network production regionally unless we are confident it will invest at least 70 per cent of its production budget locally and/or draw significantly on local programme-makers and crew to produce the show.

"We will work closely with our partners in the independent sector to make sure we step through this approach carefully, recognising that some shows have very specific editorial, talent or production requirements. We will publish our progress in delivering this commitment each year”.

This is a welcome rethink from the BBC. The change in approach will hopefully influence other public service broadcasters as well as media regulator OFCOM.

With the implementation of the new Media Act, ongoing PSB reforms and BBC Charter Renewal, we have a window of opportunity to set the direction of travel for the next decade.

That must include support for truly Scotland-originated content and returnable formats that can sustain jobs, grow screen sector businesses, and reach global and domestic audiences.

There is much to be optimistic about. The Scottish Government is committed to working constructively with the BBC and other public service broadcasters to build on the foundations that have been built.

We are already supporting talent development, industry infrastructure, and international promotion. But we can go further, together.

Scotland’s screen sector is growing to become a £1bn annual industry and cultural powerhouse. It is vital that public service broadcasters like the BBC play their full and fair part in that success story.

Angus Robertson, SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary