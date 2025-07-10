Another Dornan step too far - Sue Webber

Evening News readers might remember a particularly stupid and baseless allegation against Lothian Buses that it had cancelled services on St Patrick’s Day in 2021 because of some hidden anti-Catholic bias that mysteriously Catholics had never noticed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, anyone with half a brain knew the services were halted because night after night bus services in some parts of Edinburgh were being subjected to wanton vandalism and thuggery, but not Glasgow MSP James Dornan who came up with the crazed sectarian theory just the same.

Displaying the same level of incisive analysis, Mr Dornan has reacted to the proscription of the Palestine Action group as a terror organisation by lodging a motion calling for the UK Government to “proscribe only those organisations that it considers really do or did cause a threat to life, such as the Israeli Defence Force.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all know what Mr Dornan thinks about Israel, but there are still an estimated 20,000 Hamas “fighters” ─ rapists and murderers ─ holed up in Gaza, an army dedicated to the extinction of the Jewish state, and the IDF is entitled to defend its people.

Causing a threat to life is what armed forces do, following orders from politicians, so following Mr Dornan’s logic, so too should the British Army be outlawed. He’d probably agree, but what’s harder to understand is why an otherwise moderate Leith MSP Ben McPherson has backed Mr Dornan’s extremism.

Yes, the killing must end, but first and foremost that must apply to the Hamas death cult.