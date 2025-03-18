Apprentices have key role to play in greener economy

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

March brings Scottish Apprenticeship Week, which is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the vital role these roles must play in building a more prosperous Scotland.

I was lucky enough to visit the Royal Observatory in Edinburgh to see the work being done by electrical and mechanical teams and their apprentices, allowing them to learn from dedicated instructors and build equipment for use across the world, with some parts even going to space.

As a former engineer myself, I love visits where I can see how industry is developing the next generation of technicians and scientists.

For those taking on the shared work-come-study approach of an apprenticeship, the benefits are many. With the chance to achieve industry qualifications whilst gaining experience and a wage, the uptake for apprenticeship courses should be higher.

These courses give students the chance to work on cutting edge projects, gaining hands-on experience that cannot be replicated in a traditional classroom.

Something I am told time and time again is how high schools and their career guidance focuses entirely on paths to universities, which is a shame, because the opportunities to learn and earn, in exciting sectors are being overlooked.

For businesses, apprenticeships offer fresh perspectives, energy and new ideas. Employers tell me how valuable it has been to bring enthusiastic young people into their teams, supporting them to develop while also benefiting from their growing skills and talents.

Apprenticeships can help businesses of all sizes address skills shortages, improve productivity and future-proof their workforce by training the next generation to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

There are key things we can do to make apprenticeships more attractive, like ensuring they are paid fairly, that there will be a real job at the end and ensuring there is support if they hit a rough patch.

It can be part of our transition to a Green economy. Yet, apprenticeships in Scotland get less money than in England, an imbalance that curbs the potential of our young people and businesses.

My Scottish Greens colleagues and I will continue making the case for increased funding, the removal of age-based minimum pay scales and encouraging people of all ages, genders and backgrounds that apprenticeships can be key to their future.

​Lorna Slater, Scottish Green party co-leader