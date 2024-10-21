Are council’s partners pulling their weight? - Iain Whyte

Craigentinny/Duddingston Councillor Iain Whyte

Competition time! Has Edinburgh Council ever managed to live up to its PR hype? It is certainly challenging to think of an example.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I ask because last week another SNAFU was revealed when the BBC reported that “IT fault at libraries gave school pupils access to porn.”

I don’t know about you, but I am firmly of the view that council computers in a public space in a library should be sorted so that NO ONE can view porn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems that when a parent reported the problem measures were taken by the council’s Canadian IT partner CGI to belatedly put a block in place, but this fix was simple to bypass.

Arguably the biggest win was the roll out of iPads in schools

Contrast this with the media puff when the council signed a contract extension with CGI in 2021.

The now Labour administration leader said: “Edinburgh has big ambitions in becoming a world-leading Smart City” and “We’re looking to deliver a more digitally-enabled proactive service to help make everyone’s lives in our Scottish Capital better”. Big talk but what are the outcomes?

Arguably the biggest win was the roll out of iPads in schools, although this was far slower than planned and led to complaints that the Wi-Fi couldn’t cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expensive sensors in some bins let the council know they are full, but no one has worked out how to use the data to improve the service. And a long-promised council app is yet to materialise.

Meanwhile, every council committee is receiving a report detailing the action needed to improve “Cyber Incident Response” following a rather difficult audit.

The Council is spending £6.4m of your money on “Smart City” projects on top of the nearly £13m a year it gives to CGI just to keep the IT running. But instead of service reform, efficiencies and more responsive services, it’s business as usual while other organisations power ahead.

I am all for partnerships with the private sector, but they must deliver. CGI was already falling short when more promises were made, and the contract was extended. Maybe it’s now time for a wider audit. If the partnership isn’t delivering, we need to make changes.