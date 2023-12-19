Art of friendship at Christmas - Angus Robertson
I asked pupils in primary 1 to 5 from Royal Mile Primary School to create an artwork on the theme of friendship which, I think, is more important than ever in these times.
As the Member of The Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Central, I’m thrilled that my constituency has such talented young people. I could tell from all the pictures that the pupils are great friends to one another.
A special guest judge, Shona McCarthy, CEO of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society had the really difficult task of picking a winner from the fantastic entries.
Shona said: “It was such a privilege to see all the joyful and creative Christmas pictures.
"They were all so good and brought a smile and a bit of Christmas magic to my day.
"I’ve chosen Mohammed’s artwork because it really speaks to the theme of friendship, and I love the Christmassy colours and inclusion of all the people inside and out.”
A huge thank you to everyone at Royal Mile Primary for sending in these wonderful pictures for my Christmas picture competition, and everyone should be very proud that such a key figure in Scottish culture has recognised the quality of their fantastic pictures.
I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those I have had the privilege of meeting this year as your MSP.
And I wish everyone in Edinburgh a happy festive season and best wishes for the new year.