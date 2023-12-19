News you can trust since 1873
Art of friendship at Christmas - Angus Robertson

I’m delighted to announce Mohammed Eltayip as the winner of my Christmas picture competition.
By Angus Robertson
Published 19th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
 Comment
Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy.

​ I asked pupils in primary 1 to 5 from Royal Mile Primary School to create an artwork on the theme of friendship which, I think, is more important than ever in these times.

As the Member of The Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Central, I’m thrilled that my constituency has such talented young people. I could tell from all the pictures that the pupils are great friends to one another.

A special guest judge, Shona McCarthy, CEO of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society had the really difficult task of picking a winner from the fantastic entries.

Shona said: “It was such a privilege to see all the joyful and creative Christmas pictures.

"They were all so good and brought a smile and a bit of Christmas magic to my day.

"I’ve chosen Mohammed’s artwork because it really speaks to the theme of friendship, and I love the Christmassy colours and inclusion of all the people inside and out.”

A huge thank you to everyone at Royal Mile Primary for sending in these wonderful pictures for my Christmas picture competition, and everyone should be very proud that such a key figure in Scottish culture has recognised the quality of their fantastic pictures.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those I have had the privilege of meeting this year as your MSP.

And I wish everyone in Edinburgh a happy festive season and best wishes for the new year.

