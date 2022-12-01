Art’s in the right place at Dundas Street Gallery - Fiona Duff

'Old Town, Edinburgh' by Nikki Monaghan

I have led you to believe that I know Edinburgh like the back of my hand (without the liver spots, obviously). The highlights and the lowlights, I seem to have access to them all.

However, I am now going to ‘fess up. I ain’t an Edinburgh gal. I may have lived here for over two decades and indeed I love to say this is my home.

However, I was born and brought up near the Stirlingshire village of Buchlyvie. Indeed, you may have passed through it, although one long blink and you might well miss it altogether.

There’s not an awful lot to the village – no bank, a part time GP service and one of the two pubs shut down a few years ago. But, quite extraordinarily there is the most wonderful art gallery.

You might not believe me; I often visit Buchlyvie as my mother lives there and my two brothers nearby.

There are those I know that on certain trips will make sure their route takes them through the village in order to visit the Greengallery.

Now established for 30 years, this is a place to find the very best of Scottish art from living artists.

From those with RSW behind their names to new painters on the block, if you want to put some wonderful art on your wall without the bank manager banging on the front door, this is definitely a place to go.

Except from today until Monday you don’t need to head off down the M9, as the Greengallery has come to the Capital.

The collaborative pop-up exhibition features paintings including by Roseanne Barr, Poppy Cyster and Mhairi McGregor against a backdrop of carefully curated furnishings by Cotterell & Co, Edinburgh’s lighting and home furnishing experts, for five days from 10.30am-5pm

I would like to suggest that you totter along to the Dundas Street Gallery to see what they have on show.

If you are wondering how it might fit in with the rest of your decor, Cotterell & Co will be there with suggestions.

