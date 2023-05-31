The news that Kyiv suffered a number of missile attacks by Russia in the last few days has heightened the fears of my Ukrainian relatives who have found a temporary home here. Reports that 11 Russian missiles aimed at Kyiv were shot down have served as a timely reminder that the war is still raging on and that it may still be some time before they can return to their friends and family back home.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration warned that Russia was trying to exhaust the country’s air defences with the increased attacks and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that it was “another difficult night for the capital”. “But, thanks to the professionalism of our defenders there was no damage or destruction of infrastructural or other objects,” he added.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “when Patriots in the hands of Ukranians ensure a 100 per cent interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated”. So, it looks like as long as the USA continues to supply sufficient Patriot anti-missile defence systems, Ukraine’s cities should be able to stave off such attacks.

However, the danger is not entirely over as two people were killed and eight were wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk last Monday. The region’s governor said that Russian forces had used high-explosive bombs in the 11.30pm attack which damaged a petrol station and a multi-storey building in the city.

As the refugees who have moved to Edinburgh continue to scour media outlets for news of their homeland, we should redouble our efforts to ensure a Ukrainian victory.