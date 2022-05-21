Well done Asda for starting to sell second-hand clothes (Picture: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

It really stood out as the colours and fabrics were all different, not your usual sight in an otherwise orderly store. I wondered if it was a sale rail, or a ‘last chance to buy’ thing but it was more interesting than that. It was full of vintage, branded, high-quality clothing. There was a mix of Adidas, pure cotton items, 70s dresses and lots of other delights.

As I glided through the magical rail, I read a large sign stating that these were all special Preloved Vintage items. Basically a team at Asda has handpicked quality vintage and branded second-hand items from all over the place, given them a check over, displayed them in Asda and boom – they all have a new lease of life. I think it’s genius!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm always very aware of the impact that fast fashion has on society and recognise that buying all clothes new must have a huge environmental impact.

However, stocking second hand in shops is a great way for us to be able to do more to reduce our carbon footprint, water footprint and build a more sustainable fashion future.