Assisted dying debate coming of age - John McLellan

The provisions of Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur’s assisted dying bill would start at 16

Not for the first time, the issue of what 16-year-olds should be allowed to do is tying politicians in knots, with the First Minister “wrestling” with the plan to give them the right to end their lives.

The provisions of Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur’s assisted dying private members’ bill would start at 16, which is becoming the standard starting age for everything in Scotland except drinking, smoking and criminal responsibility.

“An age threshold of 16 is for me a significant issue,” said Mr Swinney, and many would agree, but not just about assisted suicide.

If the justification for setting the age of full criminal responsibility at 25 is it takes young brains that long to fully mature, then it must follow that the immaturity will impact on other aspects of life, not just criminal behaviour.

But if it is accepted that 16-year-olds are more than capable of making rational decisions on getting married and voting, and the old trope of joining the army, then it should also be accepted that they can take responsibility for wrongdoing.

I suspect the chase for votes lies at the heart of the problem, and it would have been clearer and more justifiable if an across-the-board coming-of-age at 18 had been adopted.

But as the ethical problems with assisted dying become clearer and the more this legislation and the parallel bill in Westminster are scrutinised, the less politicians seem willing to take the leap. Now Labour health secretary Wes Streeting has decided against, more will surely follow.