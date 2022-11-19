Santa will be disappointed to hear you have been rude to waiting staff (Picture: Martti Kainulainen/AFP via Getty Images)

I loved feeling like part of a big family as we all worked together like a hive of busy bees. Bringing out the Christmas dinners while people enjoyed themselves at their work party always made me feel warm and fuzzy.

People would smile and laugh as they drank, danced and celebrated. However, there was always that one annoyed, stressed customer who could be really rude if you got an order wrong.

The shifts were long, the pay was rubbish but when you're so young, you don't really have much of a choice, unless you're one of the "daddy's club" where he pays for everything, has set up a trust fund, bought you a nice big house, and you arrived to the party on your pony! So this is your annual reminder to be nice to those working hard in hospitality who are serving you. Yes, even when they get it wrong.

Just remember these people are actually real people too, not robots, and they’re often working very long hours, eating on their feet, and missing out on celebrations with friends and family.

So please, if someone forgets a spoon, is late with your drink or, god forbid, gets your order wrong, remember how hard they're working to try and make your experience a good one. These workers can be tired, exhausted and run ragged, so please be decent.