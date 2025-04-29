Avoid higher energy costs- Angus Robertson
From June, the Radio Teleswitch system, which controls older electricity meters often used with storage heaters on night-time tariffs, will be permanently switched off. This means that for anyone still using one of these meters, your heating system may stop working properly or could get stuck on the more expensive daytime tariff — potentially racking up significant costs.
If you have this type of meter, it is vital to act now. Energy suppliers have been contacting affected customers to arrange a free upgrade to a smart meter, which will ensure heating and hot water systems continue to operate as they should after the switch-off.
The national campaign led by Ofgem and Smart Energy GB is clear: if your supplier has been in touch, don’t delay — respond as soon as possible to arrange your meter replacement. Taking action now is the best way to avoid disruption.
If you’re unsure whether you have a Radio Teleswitch meter, check your bill or contact your supplier directly. If you experience difficulty getting an appointment or feel your concerns are not being addressed, you can contact Ofgem at [email protected]. You can also contact my office for assistance in this matter by emailing [email protected].
Please help spread the word to family, friends, and neighbours to ensure no one is left with higher bills or without power or heating.
