Avoiding the race to the right this conference season

It is conference season once again, that time of year when political parties gather to take stock, set out their priorities and ideally, inspire their members and the wider public. Thus far however, across the UK, it has been an unedifying spectacle.

Labour and the Conservatives are locked in a race to the bottom, each determined to outdo the other in chasing the votes of the right wing and the rhetoric of Reform UK. Both seem more interested in headlines than in honest politics.

They are signing up to unworkable pledges and hollow soundbites on everything from immigration to public spending, all in an attempt to appear “tough”, while ignoring the real crises facing our communities and our planet. It is genuinely hard to tell them apart these days.

Labour has abandoned any serious ambition for climate action or social justice, while the Tories are presiding over the wreckage of their own economic and environmental failures. Neither is offering a vision for the fairer, greener future that people so desperately need.

North of the border, their Scottish parties aren’t fairing any better. Anas Sarwar runs from scandal after scandal and Russell Findlay’s Tories look determined to be banished to the annals of history come May.

Meanwhile, here in Scotland the SNP continues to tread water. Scotland’s future as an independent nation deserves urgency and purpose, but instead we are seeing drift.

Their long-promised Council Tax reform has vanished into thin air and the boldness that once defined the movement for independence feels muted. Scotland cannot afford more of the same cautious management while the world burns and inequality deepens.

That is why I am so excited to be heading to the Scottish Greens Conference, right here in Edinburgh this weekend. This is our opportunity to look forward, to set out a hopeful and practical agenda that tackles the challenges of our time head-on.

With a renewed vision and a revitalised membership, we are ready to begin the campaign for Holyrood 2026 and ensure we deliver a record number of Scottish Green MSPs.

The energy in our party right now is electric. Across the UK, Green politics is on the rise. The Green Party of England and Wales has now passed 100,000 members, a record-breaking milestone that reflects the growing appetite for change and integrity in politics. Here in Scotland, we share that same determination.

We will be setting out how Scotland can lead on climate action, build warm affordable homes, restore nature and create a wellbeing economy that works for people and planet.

While others compete for who can move furthest to the right, we will be moving forward, building a fairer, greener Scotland that works for everyone.