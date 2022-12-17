Flowers and cards placed near Babbs Mill Lake, Solihull, where the children died (Picture: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire)

With a six-year-old boy becoming the fourth child to die after falling into the icy lake on Sunday, it's just too much to comprehend. This is every community’s nightmare.

I feel so sad for the families involved. I can only imagine how distraught and numb the parents of those little boys must be right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has left many people upset. But, with that sadness, there is also a feeling of sheer gratefulness that you are able to give your little ones a cuddle goodnight.

All those children were just trying to have fun. Nobody is to blame, it was a tragic accident. With social media throwing up comments and finger-pointing, what good does this do anyone now? What these families need is judgement-free support and lots of it – plain and simple.

The picture of tributes, flowers and cards placed on the grass near the scene of the accident that we've been seeing in the news just shows what a strong community there is in the area. People come together during tragedies, that's the only comfort that can be taken from this situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad