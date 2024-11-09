Back to reality as Big Brother returns to form

Ekin-Su Culculoglu won the eighth season of Love Island and quickly followed that up by appearing on Dancing On Ice

I was a huge fan of Big Brother when it first started but gradually as the contestants became more and more just wannabe reality TV stars I lost the will to be a dedicated viewer.

I have never really watched any other reality shows like Love Island, The Only Way Is Essex or Made In Chelsea and only really become aware of the people in these shows when they appear on quiz shows and I’m left wondering who they are.

However the more recent series on ITV have been a return to form as the wannabes have on the whole been filtered out and I’m genuinely looking forward to the final in a week’s time as it is by no means clear who is going to win.

I stopped watching other shows like I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, due to start soon, years ago though I did enjoy the revamped Survivor and both the UK and US The Traitors. Of all the different versions of The Apprentice each year the one that is always the best, at least in my eyes, is the Australian celebrity show.

I dip in and out of shows like Strictly Come Dancing and the Great British Sewing Bee simply because my wife watches them and again, normally because of a quiz show contestant, I regularly stumble across other reality shows I haven’t even heard of.

The reality series I have come across several times while watching a show like the US Traitors is Below Deck, which is an American reality show which chronicles the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season. I have to say I’ve never been tempted to watch an episode.

The last Celebrity Big Brother didn’t look that promising with three reality stars I had never heard of in David Potts, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Lauren Simon.

David Potts, who actually went on to win the show, was most well known for being in the ITV2 show Ibiza Weekender as the head rep. I think it is fair to say he can’t say no to reality shows having also been the runner-up in shows Celebs On The Farm and Celebrity Karaoke as well as a host of others including Celebs Go Dating.

Ekin-Su, pictured, I discovered had won the eighth season of Love Island and quickly followed that up by appearing on Dancing On Ice. As well as appearing in Celebrity Big Brother she also then popped up on the US Traitors. Lauren Simon’s only claim to fame was being on Real Housewives of Cheshire, a franchise I recognised because US Real Housewives had appeared on the US Traitors.

Despite my reservations the rest of the contestants including Levi Roots, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton brought some balance to the show and made it worth watching. Sadly the programme will never reach the heights of 2001 when Jack Dee won raising money for Comic Relief while clearly having no idea what he had let himself in for and subsequently refusing permission for clips to be shown again.

The screaming Gen Z nightmare Lily Benson was for a long time the favourite to win this year but now it seems sense has prevailed and former page three model Emma Morgan is favourite.