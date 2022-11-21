Phyllis Logan won a Bafta award for her performance as Maggie in TV show Guilt (Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb)

Peter Capaldi, whose career has spanned from Local Hero to Dr Who, and included an Oscar, won the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television. The Bafta Scotland Audience Award for the public’s favourite Scot on Screen was awarded to Sam Heughan for Outlander.

The biggest winner was the outstanding BBC Scotland series Guilt which received awards for Television Scripted, and Writer Film/Television for writer/creator Neil Forsyth. In addition the Actress Television award was won by Phyllis Logan for her performance in Guilt as Maggie. Dougray Scott won the award for Actor Television for his leading role in Irvine Welsh’s Crime. Jack Lowden won Actor Film for his portrayal of Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction, and Actress Film was won by Izuka Hoyle as Camille in hit British film Boiling Point.

Hoyle said she was most excited about seeing international Scots acting star Brian Cox, who presented her award. She said: "Scotland is pulling out all the stops in terms of their work towards racism and homophobia, and I am so proud to be Scottish and so proud to be recognised for some form of contribution towards my industry. It's just insane.”

Further female success was underlined with the award for best Feature Film, which went to documentary Dying to Divorce, directed by Chloe Fairweather. Meanwhile the director of fiction award was won by James Strong for Vigil, and Darren McGarvey’s Addictions was the winner of the factual series category.

Scotland’s screen sector has the most amazing talent in front of and behind the camera. Congratulations to all winners and nominees.