Battling against climate change and COP29 failures

An attendee reacts during the closing plenary session at the COP29 UN Climate Summit on Sunday in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

We can’t let the climate failures of world leaders stop us from making the environmental changes that are needed on our doorstep.

The international COP Climate Conference is one of the most important political events of the year. It brings together representatives and delegations from almost every country in the world with some of the foremost climate scientists and activists to tackle the biggest problems of our age. However, with yet another summit having come to an end, it is hard to feel anything but deflated.

What is supposed to be a rallying point for global action to avert the climate crisis, stand for equality and promote the needs of developing nations has instead become yet another contest in shirking responsibility. Two weeks ago I wrote about the urgent need for COP29 had to learn from the mistakes of previous conferences and come together in the face of approaching hostility from the incoming US President and the rise of the radical anti-climate right, including here in our own country.

Instead, world leaders panicked and passed the buck, with the biggest polluters opting to continue as they are while island and developing nations were cut adrift when they needed support the most. We can’t let the disappointment of COP stop us from making changes here in Scotland. We all have a responsibility to the world around us and that doesn’t stop because of the collective failure of global leaders.

We urgently need to focus on moving away from oil and gas and towards cheaper, cleaner, greener energy, reducing the number of flights taking off and landing in our airports and cutting the number of cars on our road. We all benefit from cleaner streets, air and water, better crops and less pollution. Scotland has an abundance of renewable resources that any country would envy. Our economy will reap huge rewards if we reach our potential as a renewable energy leader.

We only need to look at the deadly floods in Valencia and the extreme storms we are experiencing here to see where business as usual will take us. If we don’t act now there will not be a tomorrow to save. We need to listen to the science and show the courage to change rather than risk heading over a cliff with our eyes closed. We need leaders who are willing to put their neck on the line for the future of the planet’s people, nature, animals and environment.

And it is the biggest polluters that need to be willing to make the biggest changes. The best time to move on from fossil fuels was decades ago, but the next best time is right now. We must seize it.