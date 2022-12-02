The latest supplies of Camembert are packed in the Normandy village of the same name (Picture: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

My little one piped up as we walked into Lidl Musselburgh: “Mummy, I want moked smamon and sea-skill cheese." To you and I, that’s "smoked salmon and a Camembert cheese wheel” – he's awfy fancy for a four-year-old!

Anyway, he started to reel off more items: "nursery cheese", aka cheddar, and "daddy's wine", otherwise known as Lidl’s Port which is a must for Mr Hayley at Christmas. Half-surprised he didn't ask for quince jelly and quails eggs (he's been here before and has good taste) I started to laugh. But seriously, never take a hungry toddler to the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So as he's throwing sea-skill cheese into the trolley (to make baked Camembert with honey, truffle and garlic glaze. And yes it's as good as it sounds) a lovely member of staff with a Santa jumper on saw me trying to stop him taking out an old dear with our trolley. After he advised "deep breaths", I told him wine helps more.

"Well, you cannae have that Camembert without a rosé Prosecco,” he said. I now have this man to thank for the best Christmas combination ever. He said port and Stilton are good, but rosé Prosecco and Camembert go together like Victoria and David Beckham.