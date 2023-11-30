Better to be ghosted by plasterer than by husband - Fiona Duff

What is it about trying to get a tradesperson around to do some work? I know that at this time of year it tends to get a bit busy because, for some reason, everyone wants their home to look tip top for Christmas.

To be honest I have no idea why. Round at my gaff the kids (young adults) all come home and frankly it’s all a bit chaotic with piles of plates and pots lying around awaiting the cleaning fairy.

On the day itself there are bits of wrapping paper lying around, then more family arrive and even more mess ensues.

Much better to make your home look nice in January, when they’ve all naffed off back to where they work. Nothing much happens in the first month or two of the year so you’ll be spending much more time there.

Anyway, my problem is that we had some damp in a bathroom. The builders came round, had a look and agreed.

They cut a hole in the ceiling to check if there was another leak and then sent a chap around to seal and plaster the offending wall.

Nothing particularly wrong with that although I had to dismantle the lavatory and get a radiator taken off the wall so he could do his job.

So for the past few weeks I have had a bathroom that looks like a war zone in a very cold country.

There’s still a hole in the ceiling which they don’t seem to have any intention of making good, a toilet lying on it’s side in the middle of the room and no heating in what is a baltic room.

My neighbour gave me the name of a plasterer who would come and sort out the wall where the radiator previously was – it crumbled somewhat when it was removed.

A couple of weeks ago he said he would pop round to have a look and give me a quote. He texted me on the Friday morning to say he was working nearby and would come round about 3pm.

He didn’t turn up and then didn’t pick up his phone when I called nor did he reply to texts.

I have never been “ghosted” before, but I now know what people are talking about. I suppose it’s better that it is a plasterer rather than my husband.

Anyway, I am sitting here with fingers and toes all crossed as another neighbour’s recommendation is hopefully going to arrive this afternoon.