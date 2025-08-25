Edinburgh scientists have discovered that our feline friends who get dementia go through similar brain changes to people with Alzheimer’s (Picture: Adobe)

My cat and I have a lot in common. We eat too much, sleep too much and have an irritating habit of whining when annoyed, or simply want some attention. And now it seems cats could prove to play an important part in treating dementia in humans.

Edinburgh scientists have discovered that our feline friends who get dementia go through similar brain changes to people with Alzheimer’s. Until now, researchers have relied on rats and mice when studying the disease, but they have to be genetically modified, as rodents do not suffer dementia.

But cats do, and the discovery that the disease follows a similar path to that in humans is a real breakthrough. Scientists reckon that studying the disease in cats instead of rats will help them develop better treatment for both cats and humans. And who knows, may one day lead to a cure.

While cats and humans may share similar health challenges, I only hope the NHS doesn’t starting mimicking vets. We had to rush our much-loved and very spoiled cat to an emergency vet last Sunday when he couldn’t urinate. We watched with mounting concern for a couple of hours as he strained to pass water. Our concern turned to fear when an AI app told us that an inability to pee is often fatal in male cats. We had no choice but to bundle him into his pet carrier and rush him to an out-of-hours vet.

All was well. He had a slight infection and has a “tight bladder”. He will need further tests, but only as precaution. There’s nothing to worry about, the vet reassured us. Unlike the bill we were presented with following the consultation. It was over £300, plus a £35 admin fee, but the real shock was the cost of the medicine he was prescribed – effectively Calpol for cats. It was £92 for a week’s dose. The same brand is around £6 online.

Luckily, we have pet insurance, so didn’t have to bear the full cost. But our premiums will rocket next year. And with an increasing number of vet practices being taken over by large companies only interested in profit margins, people are going to find it increasingly difficult to look after their pets properly.