Beyond Borders offers another festival adventure - Angus Robertson
The event has just celebrated its thirteenth year encompassing panel discussions and debates alongside a programme of music, visual and performing arts, film, spoken word, and well-being activities such as meditation, yoga, walks, and cycle rides.
Beyond Borders is a Scottish based non-governmental organisation which is dedicated to facilitating cultural exchange and international dialogue between nations. It aims to create a vibrant international platform within Scotland to help facilitate wider international cultural exchange, dialogue and reconciliation.
Its guest list every year is hugely impressive, and this year was no exception featuring: Alastair Campbell, William Dalrymple, Flora Fraser, Aleksandar Hemon, Lindsey Hilsum, Kojo Koram, Prue Leith, Monica McWilliams, Jim Naughtie, Dina Nayeri, Steve Richards, David Strathairn, Nicola Sturgeon and many others. I was fortunate to chair a fascinating discussion about present- day Germany with the talented journalists and authors John Kampfner and Annette Dittert.
In addition, to the festival programme, a youth programme provides unique opportunities and workshops to young people at the festival. This includes a film and journalism workshop, a storytellers competition, and discussion sessions with participants. Also, the Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship peace initiative, which is supported by the Scottish Government, has a significant presence.
If you’ve not yet been to the Beyond Borders International Festival make sure you’ve put it in your diary for August 2024.