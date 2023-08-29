News you can trust since 1873
Beyond Borders offers another festival adventure - Angus Robertson

While Edinburgh’s festivals have been in full swing the magical Beyond Borders International festival took place at Traquair House in the Scottish Borders.
By Angus Robertson
Published 29th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

The event has just celebrated its thirteenth year encompassing panel discussions and debates alongside a programme of music, visual and performing arts, film, spoken word, and well-being activities such as meditation, yoga, walks, and cycle rides.

Beyond Borders is a Scottish based non-governmental organisation which is dedicated to facilitating cultural exchange and international dialogue between nations. It aims to create a vibrant international platform within Scotland to help facilitate wider international cultural exchange, dialogue and reconciliation.

Its guest list every year is hugely impressive, and this year was no exception featuring: Alastair Campbell, William Dalrymple, Flora Fraser, Aleksandar Hemon, Lindsey Hilsum, Kojo Koram, Prue Leith, Monica McWilliams, Jim Naughtie, Dina Nayeri, Steve Richards, David Strathairn, Nicola Sturgeon and many others. I was fortunate to chair a fascinating discussion about present- day Germany with the talented journalists and authors John Kampfner and Annette Dittert.

In addition, to the festival programme, a youth programme provides unique opportunities and workshops to young people at the festival. This includes a film and journalism workshop, a storytellers competition, and discussion sessions with participants. Also, the Women in Conflict 1325 Fellowship peace initiative, which is supported by the Scottish Government, has a significant presence.

If you’ve not yet been to the Beyond Borders International Festival make sure you’ve put it in your diary for August 2024.

