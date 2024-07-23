Biden's long list of successes - Angus Robertson

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential race after concerns about his capacity for office

President Joe Biden will go down as one of the United States of America’s most influential and consequential politicians.

While Biden’s first tilt at the White House was in 1988, his eventual path to the Presidency was lined with significant achievements. As Vice President under Barack Obama, he played a crucial role in passing the Affordable Care Act, expanding healthcare access to millions. As President, Biden’s American Rescue Plan provided substantial economic relief during the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing child poverty and supporting businesses. His administration passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, addressing long-neglected infrastructure needs.

Biden has also re-engaged with international allies, rejoining the Paris Agreement, attending COP26 in Scotland and bolstering Nato. His list of electoral successes is long, including achieving the elusive goal of defeating an incumbent president – in the last 100 years, only five other candidates have managed that.

Throughout this time, the Biden family faced profound personal tragedies, including the loss of his first wife, Neilia, and their daughter, Naomi, in a car accident in 1972, followed by the death of his son Beau in 2015. Joe Biden’s perseverance and fortitude to keep working for the people in spite of these events is admirable.

No doubt, however, that President Biden’s standing aside will be the decision for which he will be most remembered. Giving up a chance to occupy the highest office in the land for a second term to make way for a new generation of politicians was a selfless decision made for the good of the country.