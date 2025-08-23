Big cheers for AC/DC fans who never disappoint

Avalanche had a great supply of merchandise ready for AC/DC fans including playing cards, mugs, tankards, goblets and pint glasses, above

With the shop move now finalised but the fine details to be organised next month I’ve finally had time to concentrate on the shop and just in the nick of time with AC/DC in town on Thursday.

I had high hopes that the AC/DC fans would spend big and they didn’t let me down. What did surprise me was just how many t-shirts we sold as I expected that would be the one thing the fans already had, so we had a great supply of alternatives by way of playing cards, mugs, tankards, goblets, pint and shot glasses, badges, patches, keyrings, flags, hoodies, beanies and caps.

As expected we had sold a lot of shirts in advance of the gig and I had managed to get an extra delivery a couple of days before the gig as a backup as it was stock that would always sell through sooner or later.

When Oasis were in town we sold a lot of shirts but managed to keep our stock levels reasonably high partly because with the three gigs spread over five days we had more chance to reorder shirts that sold out.

However with AC/DC only in town for the one night the sales were far more concentrated and on the day of the gig the queue was relentless. Thankfully we had a wide range to choose from so if we had sold out of one design customers easily found others they liked.

By 4pm we had sold out of caps but still had a few beanies on sale. The last of the flags had been sold and all the badges were gone. We did have a few big vinyl sales mostly from fans from abroad who had struggled to find the albums they wanted back home, but as you might expect most fans owned the music already. We were still stocked up on the very popular playing cards and pint glass sets but most of the other drinking vessel options had sold out.

At 5pm it unsurprisingly started to quieten down and I was amazed to see that we only had 14 t-shirts left in the shop and a similar amount of hoodies out of the hundreds we had initially. We always do well the day after a gig so it didn’t leave us with much, but luckily we still had a good range of other merchandise, and as it is normally the shirts that sell beforehand and the other things like the pint glasses afterwards we were still well prepared.

Certainly the fact that the band were only in town for one night focused the sales into a shorter period of time compared to Oasis, but what definitely took away from potential Oasis sales was that they had their own shop selling much of what we had, albeit at £10 more and a lot of exclusive merchandise we didn’t have access to.

Next week Chappell Roan is playing for two nights and while there is little available on the traditional merchandise front apart from a poster, we do have good supplies of all her limited seven inch singles and of course Butcher Billy shirts, prints, posters and cards including an image exclusive to Avalanche. Once over my thoughts will be able to return to the new shop opening.