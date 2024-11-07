Big Fab comedy that is sure to lift your spirits

Headlining this time around is the exceptional Irish comic Andrew Maxwell (Picture: Piers Alladyce)

As the chill of autumn sets in and the clocks go back, each year I like to inject some excitement into the season by hosting a party on the weekend between Hallowe’en and Guy Fawkes.

This year was no different, and what a party it was – of course it had to be fancy dress and though it wasn’t obligatory for the grown-ups to get their gladrags on, quite a lot of them made the effort, I was impressed.

Katy, Fredrik and Penny (my daughter, husband and granddaughter) came as Day of the Dead – or I think that’s what they’re called. They looked spectacular in their black onesies with white skeleton outlines and painted faces.

Friends and family wore vibrant costumes which made it altogether a spooky celebration. Lots of delicious food (hot dogs and sausage rolls) someone even brought a pavlova and we topped it off a big box of one-light fireworks illuminating the sky, truly kicking the season off with a bang! Not that I’m showing off but everyone did have a good time.

In the same light, Gilded Balloon’s Big Fab Comedy Show will return with an almighty bang next week. Featuring a stellar lineup of the nation’s top comedians, the show will tour Aberdeen, Glasgow, Largs, and Edinburgh over four nights.

Headlining this time around is the exceptional Irish comic Andrew Maxwell, renowned for his impeccable timing and killer punchlines. You may also recognise him from his appearances on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and Live at the Apollo, to name just a few.

Joining him on stage are Scottish Comedian of the Year winner Rosco McClelland, alongside rising stars Kathleen Hughes and Joe McTernan, all of whom are set to deliver unforgettable performances.

And let’s not forget multi award-winning comedian and seasoned host, Ray Bradshaw, who has shared stages with comedy legends like John Bishop and Frankie Boyle in recent years. Ray is a Gilded Balloon regular who has performed with us many times over the years and is a fantastic MC.

The Big Fab Comedy Show promises to bring unmissable fun and laughter to audiences, so head out and immerse yourself in an evening of side-splitting comedy that is sure to lift your spirits. Don’t miss out on one last laughter-filled explosion of stars from the Gilded Balloon in 2024!

Tickets are currently available at bigfabcomedyshow.com.