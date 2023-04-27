Big names and rising stars at Leith Arches - Karen Koren

Michael Welch will be making his Fringe debut at the Gilded Balloon this summer

The show promises big names, rising stars and everything in between at the candlelit and cosy setting of Leith Arches at the foot of Leith Walk. Now that the tram works are finished at last, it’s looking much more inviting and a pleasant area to be in.

Tonight boasts newcomers Jady Kelly and Michael Welch, who will be making his Fringe debut at the Gilded Balloon this summer. Also on the bill, from Shetland, we have BBC Scotland’s The Social regular Marjolein Robertson, Scottish Comedy Awards best newcomer winner Amy Matthews and Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award 2023 nominee Scott Agnew.

Leith Arches has been previously described as having “best on the planet” Bandits Burgers and they will be serving up their signature burgers, wings and dirty fries all night long, alongside a fully-stocked bar to keep you fed and watered throughout the night.

As well as this we are gearing up to put on sale the final batch of shows for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe on May 11. We will have 90 shows going on sale on our website on May 10 and with the Fringe the day after.

It’s been difficult programming this year due to the escalating cost of accommodation and the rising cost of living, consequently artists are reluctant to come, or they are coming for shorter runs. I am hoping that this is only temporary and that it will get better in future years.

There seem to be more American performers coming this year than in previous years, but the shows that do come will have a good time as there will be less competition and therefore will be noticed more.

