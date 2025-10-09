Bill back at balloon for birthday bash

Bill Bailey popped in to the Gilded Saloon while in Scotland for a 60th birthday and wanted to see the newly opened pub and venue

We welcomed friends and family to the launch of The Gilded Saloon and People’s Leisure Club last week and enjoyed an evening filled with great performances, flowing drinks and amazing food.

Jay Lafferty and Rosco McClelland kicked off the night with hilarious sets, followed by local bands, DJs, spoken word and cabaret. Upstairs were delicious canapes and hearty burgers designed by executive chef Tomas Gormley, giving a taste of the new seasonal menu.

Tomas has created a comforting, locally-sourced and beautifully presented menu featuring a selection of snacks, best enjoyed alongside a drink or two at the bar, including the return of Coop’s much-loved Fried Chicken Thigh with Fermented Hot Sauce, as well as West Coast Oysters with seasonally-changing hot sauce. These are followed by starters and main courses, including our signature dish of Half Roast Chicken and Chips; Orkney Blue Shell Mussels in Cider, Beef Shin Suet Pies and a Beef and Bone Marrow Burger. A specials board will feature larger cuts from the grill, and will change daily to reflect the best produce of the moment.

The menu is perfect for sharing with friends before heading downstairs to enjoy some comedy, and we’re offering a combined “Meal and a Show” ticket for just £18 every Friday night. You can now book a table at The Gilded Saloon and enjoy a meal with a loved one or reserve a booth for catching up with friends over a drink.

Last Saturday Bill Bailey popped in to the Gilded Saloon with his wife Kris and their son Dax. They were up in Scotland for a 60th birthday and wanted to see the newly opened pub and venue. It’s important to them as Kris and Bill first met on the stairs of the club 32 years ago when the bar was known as Negociants. They loved being there again and will most definitely come back for food and drinks next time they are in Edinburgh.

The October leg of The Big Comedy Roadshow kicks off this week with tickets still available for St Andrews, Ayr, Haddington, Arbroath and Glasgow featuring compere Amy Matthews, with Alana Jackson, Ross Leslie, Brennan Reece and headliner Felicity Ward.

The November tour kicks off with the brilliant Sikisa, from Live at the Apollo, and Kim Blythe, one of Scotland’s most exciting new comedians following a meteoric rise on TikTok. Recent finalist of So You Think You’re Funny? and Glasgow born and bred comedian Daniel Petrie also joins the lineup with Jay Lafferty hosting in spectacular style. Headlining is Kiri Pritchard-McLean who’s a regular on Have I Got News for You, QI and Live at the Apollo.

November dates include Oban, Inverness, Dundee and Edinburgh, see here for more details and to book your tickets https://bigcomedyroadshow.com.