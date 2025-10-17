Bird-brained Ross is hiding economic woes - Christine Grahame

Despite the odd sultry day we are nearing the winter months. Darker mornings and shorter days means we have to use energy more for lighting and heating.

For many winter looks bleak. Despite Sir Keir Starmer telling us pre-election that he would reduce our energy bills by £300, like so much he promised, “change” has not been for the better.

U-turn on Winter Fuel Allowance, a hike in employer’s National Insurance contributions, levying tough inheritance tax on farmers and walking away from the WASPI women and their rightful claim to pension compensation.

It has also taken him far longer than it should to condemn Benjamin Netanyahu and the genocide in Gaza, the increased attacks on the Palestinians on the West Bank. All in all, not what one would have expected of a Labour government which makes one wonder if he is Labour at all. Soft Tory?

So why on earth has too much of the Scottish Parliament’s time recently been given over to the matter of gulls? Well you have to look at Douglas Ross MSP, ex-Tory MP and ex leader of the Tories and not standing in 2026.

It started with a Member’s debate, not a government debate. His debate. They were avian terrorists causing havoc to his constituents etc etc. Now don’t get me wrong, they are a nuisance and can be scary at times but why are they in town, under our feet? The simple answer if food.

Any animal on land, sea and in the air has a simple destiny to fulfil: to keep the species going. To do this they must eat and procreate and avoid being eaten themselves. No food, no human edible rubbish, no urban gulls.

Next he calls with his Tory pals for a “Gull Summit” which he gets. In between questions in Parly on, yes, you’ve guessed it, gulls. Finally, and I do hope it is finally, he demands a “statement” on gulls. All of this from the Tories when they objected to the Scottish Government holding a debate on Gaza. Gulls or Gaza? I know my priority.

The Tories might think the world begins and ends with gulls but at home real and concerning inflation, especially of food prices, should be on our debating plates.

The cost of energy in an energy rich Scotland which produces in green energy more than it uses, is worth a debate or two, but neither Labour nor the Tories want to talk about that.

Why? Because the dreadful, short, but devastating reign of Liz Truss trashed the UK economy which was already hitting the rocks.

Interest alone on the UK debt is £102.5 billion for the last financial year. The UK Treasury is not even touching the actual debt.

Then we had the follow-on of Labour claiming shock at inheriting a £20 billion “black hole” of debt. Unfortunately the SNP was telling them well ahead that it was at least £18 billion. That’s why they’d all rather talk about gulls.

MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale