Black Friday takes a dark turn with the final after work wee drink - Susan Morrison

Steer clear of the after work drinks party goers

Some physicists believe that time is not linear. It stretches and distorts.This would explain why Black Friday lasts at least three weeks.

It’s American, of course. Give that nation its due, if they can find a way to sell you stuff, by jingo, they’ll do it.

I recall when Hallowe’en most favoured costume was yer mum’s old sheet shoved over your head. Scissors were then thrust through the cloth, to cut holes at eye-level. It’s a wonder we all didn’t wind up sporting eyepatches. Handy if you wanted to be a pirate.

Then the Yanks arrived and it's all Marvel superhero costumes costing an arm and a leg, also available on-line.And now the Christmas Black Friday juggernaut rolls over us.

The original concept made some sense. Gifts would be reduced in price and people would buy them for friends, relatives and people in the Secret Santa. Presents. Little luxuries.

This year recent offers included a Wet/Dry floor cleaner with FREE crevice tool attachments. Who wants that for Christmas?

Would your loved one’s face light up as they unbox a brushed steel 1.7-litre cordless electric kettle, even if it did come with free shipping?

Like Guising being out-shone by Trick or Treating, this American Black Friday has completely eclipsed the real UK version.

Those of us who work in the hospitality industry know how black one particular Friday in December can get.It’s the last Friday before Christmas, when those who still work in offices decide to go for just one wee drink after work.

This isn’t the Office Party. That usually takes place away from public view, in venues geared up for paper-hat-wearing, turkey-eating and disco-dancing.

This one ‘wee drink’ has a terrible tendency to spiral out of control. You’ll see them later on that evening, swaying gently at the bus stop.

They might be talking intently to a bag of chips. Or staring at the ground, breathing heavily. Stay away from them. Splashback, know what I’m saying?

Well, they work hard all year. A little excess can be forgiven. Here’s hoping that their Black Friday isn’t followed by a luridly Bright Saturday.