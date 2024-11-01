Black History Month is an important event - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

Black History Month, which occurs every October, offers an important time to recognise, remember and respect the profound impact of Black history in Scotland.

The theme for this year’s Black History Month was to ‘reclaim narratives.’ But what does that mean?

It means making a significant effort in correcting the narratives of Black history and culture. It means shining a light on the untold stories of Black people.It means showcasing the full complexity of Black heritage.

Inspiring reflections from Scotland’s champion for equality, Professor Sir Geoff Palmer reminds us that: “understanding the past is the foundation for building a fairer future.”

His words encourage us to confront history with honesty and compassion, empowering us to create a society built on mutual respect, dignity and justice. His dedication to truth and justice inspires us to keep pushing for change, to keep educating and to keep moving forward together.

While October may have come to a close, important action to raise awareness on the unique and deep-rooted history of Black history must continue. Teaching Black, South Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) history, including the histories of slavery and colonialism, is essential in the UK for several reasons, including the personal growth of individuals and the broader societal fabric.

Understanding these histories fosters a more accurate and inclusive view of British history, promotes social cohesion and equips young people to navigate and appreciate the diversity within their communities.

Ignorance about the historical context of racial inequality often fuels misunderstandings and biases that persist today. Teaching about slavery and colonialism highlights the origins of systemic racism and demonstrates how it has evolved over time

Educators who address these topics provide a foundation for challenging stereotypes, fostering a culture that values diversity and challenges discriminatory attitudes.

Knowledge about these historical injustices can empower individuals to recognise and call out racism when they see it, creating a more equitable society.

Beyond the hardships, teaching BAME history also highlights the resilience, achievements, and contributions of Black, South Asian and minority ethnic individuals and communities.

Whether through arts, science, social movements or political leadership, these stories bring attention to the vibrant multicultural fabric of the UK. Recognising and celebrating these contributions enriches national identity, showing that the UK’s history is a shared one, built by people from various backgrounds.

True progress is made when we stand together, celebrate diversity and protect the rights of every individual

Foysol Choudhury MSP for Lothian is Shadow Minister for Culture