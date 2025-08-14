Bold action to arrest climate crisis needed now

People fight against wildfires in Vounteni, on the outskirts of Patras, western Greece on Wednesday (Picture: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

On Sunday the skyline was dominated by smoke from the blaze on Arthur’s Seat. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and due to the swift response of the fire service it was soon brought under control. I’d like to say thank you to those emergency service workers involved for their efforts.

Elsewhere in Europe, altogether more devastating wildfires are raging across Spain, Portugal, Greece and Albania, leading to mass evacuations, the destruction of homes and, sadly, deaths. My thoughts go out to those affected.

The terrible fires in southern Europe are a reminder of the severe and very real effects the climate emergency is already having, and an ominous warning for what the future may hold if bold action to arrest the crisis is not taken now.

It’s why the Labour Government has made the massive expansion of clean energy one of its six key missions. Since coming to office last July, we have already taken a slew of decisions to set this mission in train, including lifting the onshore wind ban and allocating £8.3 billion for GB Energy to invest in clean power produced right here in Scotland.

Moreover, the Spending Review in June confirmed £200 million for the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage Project in the north east, for which the SNP promised £80m in 2022 but never delivered. Another of their broken promises. Once Acorn is fully operational alongside other carbon capture and storage projects we’re funding, it could remove up to 18m tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere per year.

South of the border, we’re investing in a huge expansion of nuclear power, the biggest in half a century, supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs and powering the future. But due to the SNP’s opposition to nuclear, Scotland risks missing out on huge opportunities for skilled jobs, economic growth and lower bills. In time, these decisions will bring energy bills down, provide energy security and independence and help tackle the increasingly urgent climate emergency, which grows more devastating by the year and imperils the futures of our children.

Meanwhile, Reform are waging an ideological crusade against renewable energy and net zero. Lower bills, less vulnerable to international price shocks, economic growth and thousands of highly skilled jobs; what exactly are they opposed to?

GERS figures released this week

The Scottish Government’s own figures show that in 2024-25 people in Scotland benefitted by £2669 more per head in additional public spending compared to the UK average, up £358 on the previous year. It’s a direct result of the Labour Government’s decision to provide the Scottish Government with the biggest budget settlement since devolution. That’s more money for schools, hospitals and policing, if the SNP gets its priorities right and decides to focus on the things that matter to people.

The figures also show that in 2024-25, £91.4bn was raised in Scotland, compared to £117.6bn in public spending. This highlights that the Scottish Government’s policy of full fiscal autonomy would mean turbo-charged austerity and economic chaos for Scotland. Labour will keep standing up for sharing resources across the UK as part of our Plan for Change, to grow the economy and put more money in working people's pockets.

Ian Murray is MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland