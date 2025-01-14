Book a visit to our national library

National Librarian Amina Shah

Great to see that The National Library of Scotland has had its busiest summer since before Covid with visits to the George IV Bridge building up 30 per cent.

This reflects not only the rising number of visitors to Edinburgh but also the library’s transformative work over the past five years.

Under the leadership of National Librarian Amina Shah, the library has reached new audiences through its ambitious “Reaching People” strategy. As Amina Shah said: “Covid brought home even more to people how important it is to see ‘the real thing’ and to have real experiences.” This vision has revitalised its programmes and exhibitions, underlining its value as a hub for learning and community.

Among its 2024 achievements, the library has digitised a third of its collections, enabling global access to Scotland’s stories. It has also surpassed its target of reducing hidden collections by 75 per cent, achieving a 78.5 per cent reduction, ensuring greater access to its vast resources.

As it approaches its centenary later in 2025, the library will consult on a new strategy to build on this progress, while launching a revamped website to further enhance accessibility. Ms Shah emphasised the vital role of libraries, stating: “During a cost-of-living crisis libraries remind us of the importance of sharing books, knowledge and resources in a community.”

We should all be proud to have a national library dedicated to innovation and engaging with the people it serves. I thoroughly recommend a visit to the national library and look forward to seeing its continued growth and success.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary