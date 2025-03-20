Book group has opened my eyes as well as my mind

Members of her book group actually read the reviews and can suggest all sorts that I would never have thought of reading, says Fiona Duff

A few years ago a friend and neighbour, upon retiring, listed the things that she was going to do in her newly acquired spare time. There were going to be salsa dancing classes, more trips abroad and a book group for some of us local ladies.

At that point I had never been in a book group. There were two reasons for this – first, no one had ever asked me to join one and secondly, I was too flipping lazy to start one myself. I do read quite a lot, especially on holiday when I can virtually devour a tome each day. The purchase of a Kindle lightened my suitcase quite a bit, I can tell you.

However, I used to find myself wandering around a bookshop not really knowing what on earth to read. I would pick one up, read the blurb and some reviews and see if it tickled my fancy. Occasionally someone would give me one as a gift because they had enjoyed it; sometimes I liked it as well, sometimes not. That’s the way it goes. Now the other members of our group actually read the book reviews in newspapers and can suggest all sorts that I would never have thought of reading.

But with a meeting on the horizon I have to make an effort and often I am quite surprised at how it grabs me. Last year the name Ambrose Parry came up – a series of books based on James Simpson, the Edinburgh-based doctor who discovered the use of chloroform. Set in Victorian Edinburgh it was also a sort of amateur detective novel, with a smidgeon of feminism chucked in for good measure. By the time our next meeting came around I was already halfway through the third book.

After doing a bit of research on the mysterious Ambrose Parry, of whom I had never heard of before, I discovered this was a pseudonym used by Christopher Brookmyre and his wife, anaesthetist Dr Marisa Haetzman. It made perfect sense to combine her medical knowledge with his ability to write a good old murder whodunnit – the description of Edinburgh at this time is fantastic and I thoroughly recommend.

Of course, over the past few years there have been some duds, and on occasion a real discrepancy. But over a glass of wine it has opened my eyes as well as my mind.