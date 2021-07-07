Boris Johnson revealed as 'unthinking unionist' who would deny Scotland even a muted voice – Steve Cardownie
In April I wrote that Boris Johnson should be concerned about the potential revelations that his former adviser Dominic Cummings may be about to unveil in his war of words with Downing Street and so it has transpired.
In his latest blogpost, he contends that Johnson admitted to him in 2016 that he was “unfit” to lead the country. He also stated that the Prime Minister “rewrites reality in his mind afresh according to the moment’s desire” and that “there is no real distinction possible with him” between truth and lies.
He gives an account of the way that the Prime Minister chairs meetings, contending that he told rambling stories and jokes and avoided any difficult issues, urging colleagues to “take it offline” before shouting “forward to victory”, doing a thumbs up and fleeing the room before anybody could disagree.
Now although this example of buffoonery, if true, will come as no surprise to many, there are accusations from Cummings which expose a far more sinister side to Johnson and one which merits particular attention.
According to Cummings, Johnson is an “unthinking unionist” who wants to reverse devolution.
Cummings told the National that Johnson “thinks devolution/Scottish Parliament was a disaster, would like to reverse it but won’t dare try”.
Now, wanting to reverse devolution exposes a completely different mindset from someone who just opposes Scottish independence. It demonstrates that his view of unionism is so deep-rooted, so entrenched, that he would like to roll back time and deny the people of Scotland a voice – even a muted one at that.