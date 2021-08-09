Boris just fails to grasp the logic on fixing our tragic drug death rate - Helen Martin

Boris Johnson, pictured here on a trip to Scotland last week, fails to grasp the reality that medical care - and not just hardline policing - will help to stem Scotland's tragic rate of drug deaths, writes Helen Martin. PIC: Getty.

That was something that Westminster, with its anti-Indy attitude, chose to criticise Scotland for, not entirely surprising as it was more than three-and-a-half times the rate in England and Wales. And it was seen by extreme Unionists to be another argument against Scotland becoming independent.

What wasn’t covered so much recently, was Westminster’s constant refusal to Scotland’s plan of Drug Consumption Rooms, something that does occur in other European countries, and which would enable addicts to inject drugs such as heroin or whatever, under medical supervision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medical experts and Scottish Ministers agreed that would tackle and reduce deaths. But Boris Johnson refused it as Westminster is in charge of the Misuse of Drugs Act. To him it was illegal, and he believed addicts should be not encouraged to take drugs. His goal instead, was police having a tough approach to drug couriers, dealers and the evil gangs. That’s happened for decades. It doesn’t work.

Obviously getting addicts off drugs is the ultimate goal. But it’s not an easy, likely, immediate, successful solution. Support and safety with medical supervision is a logical first step – along with keeping police devoted to catch and jail the baddies as Johnson declares.

Instead of feeling his role is to rule, control and dictate Scotland, why wouldn’t he let our government go ahead with Drug Consumption Rooms, and if they work as expected, England could follow?

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.