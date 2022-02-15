Boris Johnson speaks with staff members during a visit to Rosyth Shipyard yesterday (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The visit was initially billed as nothing more specific than a trip to “Scotland”, as if the nation was a local town in the Prime Minister’s constituency.

The announcement of the joint Scottish and UK government creation of two Green Freeports in Scotland is welcome and shows Kate Forbes’ ability to work for the interests of Scotland even while operating within an imbalanced economic structure.

More pertinently, Johnson’s visit has shown the gaping crevasse in the Tory party north and south of the border.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite what could have been spun as a relatively positive story and demonstration of bridge building, Boris was back to Westminster quicker than you could say “Partygate”.

It showed what we all know – Mr Johnson is still unrepentant for his actions and entirely unwilling to engage with the public who are unified in the opinion that he should resign.

It also meant there was no time to meet the Scottish Conservative Party leader – branded a “lightweight” by colleagues in London – who rightly called on Boris to resign. It is clear Mr Johnson views his own party colleagues in Scotland as an irrelevant exercise in flag-waving who have no place in UK-wide decision-making.

Following the intentional snubbing from his own Prime Minister, perhaps Douglas Ross will learn the lesson we have all been taught many times. While Tories are in charge, Scotland will always be overlooked, unworthy of real respect and engagement.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.