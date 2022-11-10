Botanics Christmas lights will brighten permacrisis gloom - Karen Koren

Christmas at the Botanics, held at the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Having said that, I suppose people want something to look forward to after the past few years and the “permacrisis” we are going through.

Permacrisis has been chosen as the word of the year by Collins Dictionary, due to the extended period of living through never ending crises including war, inflation, climate change and political instability.

We need the ongoing insecurity in the world to stop. Ever since the worldwide pandemic no one is free from feeling insecure and anxious. The cost of living is spiralling out of control and we all are having to tighten our belts.

Now I come to think about it, no wonder we want Christmas to come early. A time for us to enjoy time together with our family, friends and loved ones. Though the build-up and preparations don’t have to take this long.

We can easily start in early December to put up the Christmas tree and decorate the house. Working on buying or making presents can certainly start now, as that does take some planning to be able to afford it.

Buying a little something every day and not going overboard is the way forward. Games are a good thing to buy for Christmas, things to do that brings everyone together.

A family visit to the Royal Botanical Gardens would be a good shout this winter. A magical, botanical, illuminating trail around the gardens, it has over a million twinkling lights with seasonal sounds filling the air. Discover the sparkling tunnel of light and lakeside reflections. There are giant baubles and glistening trees lit up. There are mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden and Father Christmas is also on hand.

There's new life being breathed into Edinburgh’s Christmas this year – after the past few years of the city being overcrowded with rides, mulled wine, alcohol and market stalls. It will be calmer and less stressful to go shopping in the city centre.

