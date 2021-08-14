Bowling at the St James felt like some welcome escapism – Hayley Matthews
We had a wander around the new St James centre during the week and went all the way to the top floor to see all the sights.
My youngest spotted a purple buggy car outside Lane7 and was transfixed! We couldn't get him off it but eventually, with some gentle encouragement from a woman at the door, we managed to move on.
I wanted to see inside to be honest, the glow from the fluorescent lights was luring me. It looked exciting. Not one for wanting to miss out, I booked in for our eldest to try out the bowling and it didn't disappoint!
He loved whipping Mr Hayley's bum with his ten-pin bowling skills. The atmosphere was very family friendly and the staff were great too, very helpful. There was a couple sitting behind us enjoying a wee drink as their kid pottered about having fun, so was nice to see other parents getting a bit of chill time.
The arcades also went down well with our eldest son. However, we didn't have any change and feared a meltdown but just then we spotted they take cards too! It's quite spectacular and I've heard lots of people raving about the bowling in the new St James and now I see why.
It doesn't disappoint and feels like a little escapism in the middle of the city.
You'd never imagine just how cool it is inside, purely from standing outside, you really have to go in to appreciate the full effect.
They were incredibly busy when we were there, so if you're thinking of going, make sure you book in advance. It's good fun on a rainy day, and we're in for a lot of them soon!