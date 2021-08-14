Lane7 offers tin-pin bowling and other forms of entertainment at Edinburgh's St James Quarter

My youngest spotted a purple buggy car outside Lane7 and was transfixed! We couldn't get him off it but eventually, with some gentle encouragement from a woman at the door, we managed to move on.

I wanted to see inside to be honest, the glow from the fluorescent lights was luring me. It looked exciting. Not one for wanting to miss out, I booked in for our eldest to try out the bowling and it didn't disappoint!

He loved whipping Mr Hayley's bum with his ten-pin bowling skills. The atmosphere was very family friendly and the staff were great too, very helpful. There was a couple sitting behind us enjoying a wee drink as their kid pottered about having fun, so was nice to see other parents getting a bit of chill time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arcades also went down well with our eldest son. However, we didn't have any change and feared a meltdown but just then we spotted they take cards too! It's quite spectacular and I've heard lots of people raving about the bowling in the new St James and now I see why.

It doesn't disappoint and feels like a little escapism in the middle of the city.

You'd never imagine just how cool it is inside, purely from standing outside, you really have to go in to appreciate the full effect.

They were incredibly busy when we were there, so if you're thinking of going, make sure you book in advance. It's good fun on a rainy day, and we're in for a lot of them soon!

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.