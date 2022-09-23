Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's recent antics on This Morning did not impress Hayley Matthews (Picture: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images)

They've denied queue jumping and This Morning sent out a statement to say they were there in a professional capacity and didn't queue-jump.

The entire thing stinks of "us and them", but they've topped this stunt in my eyes. Yes, in my opinion, they've gone even lower when, on a recent episode, the show offered to pay viewers energy bills as a prize – and they were laughing about it.

When they presented this "Spin to Win", it didn't sit right with a lot if people, and it's left me gobsmacked!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pay viewers energy bills for four months as a gameshow prize? Talk about knowing your audience or, in this case, ridiculing them.

I'm not sure what genius at This Morning thought that playing on the fact that many of us are now in fuel poverty (official definition: a household is said to be fuel poor if it has above-average energy costs and if those costs push it below the poverty line as far as its remaining income is concerned), but it's not been well received.

What makes everything harder to handle was Phil commenting: “Wonder how much of that they can complain about online?” This show is so out of touch with the average person and it's clear Holly and Phil have gotten way above their station!