The Calton Hill Conservation Trust has been operating for a little over a year.

It was good to be atop Calton Hill to meet chair, Simon Holledge, and vice-chair, Susan Poupard, of the Calton Hill Conservation Trust. They were showing me the good work done thus far and plans that they have for the development and restoration of this hugely popular city location.

Founded with a clear vision to improve the hill’s cleanliness, safety, and overall beauty, this group has done a tremendous amount of good in a short space of time. They organise a range of activities that tap into the hill’s rich geology, archaeology, history and biodiversity, bringing together the community through meetings, walks and events. Regular litter collection drives and restoration efforts have been key to their work.

Among other things, the group are seeking to address is the issue degradation of the grassed area next to the mational monument which, over many years, has worn away with foot traffic – the monument provides a good social media opportunity for tourists. While not an inherently bad thing, it would be a great thing to have this area spruced up and a dedicated path created for photo opportunities.

The Calton Hill Conservation Trust are always happy to welcome new members.

The membership fee is £10 per person per year. I encourage all local residents to join them to help bring Calton Hill back to its former glory.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs andCulture Secretary