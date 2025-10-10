Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Yes, I know, I have waxed furious about the menace that is the arachnid many times, but this year it’s getting out of hand.

There are two rules in spider wars. Creepie-crawley types, you stay in the garden and you’re safe. You enter my house and it’s game on, spider man. Cross that threshold and it’s splat time. And who does that splatting? Well, the second rule of spider club is that the spider spotter screams but does not dispose.

It’s been a nightmare year for arachnophobes, and believe me, I'm a fully paid-up card member of the Scream-at-a-Spider club.

Yes, I know it is utterly irrational. They are much smaller than me and they can’t harm me. Scottish beasties are notably missing the venomous tendencies of their more exotic overseas cousins, although I did once come face to face with a Mexican Red-kneed tarantula in, of all places, Lasswade. Oh, all right then, it was the late lamented Butterfly World at Dobbies Garden Centre.

A young and frankly over-enthusiastic worker was showing off this creepy horror to a bunch of children and suddenly raised her hand. It was an eyeball-to-eyeball moment and I am not ashamed to admit I did not cover myself in glory. I actually covered myself in the plastic ribbons of the doorway as I exited at high speed. Little old ladies fell beneath my panicked retreat. I cared not.

Oh, said the cheery staff member, trying to calm me, there was nothing to fear from Matilda (yes, she had named it), people keep these as pets. Now that’s a crazy idea for a start. Can a tarantula curl up on your knee for a cosy evening of Bake-Off? It cannot. Can you slip on a lead and take your spider for a walk? No, of course not, although the idea of strolling through the Kirkgate with a tarantula on a leash does appeal. Wouldn’t work. In about five minutes Matilda would be a stain, squashed on the pavement by the wheels of a Deliveroo bike.

Yes, I know its spider mating season, and yes, I know it’s just the young blokey spiders looking for lurve with the eight-legged lady of their dreams, but this year has been horrific. One cheeky laddie had the temerity to lurk in my bed, uncovered only as I swept the pillows aside in the morning. Bad move, pal. Wrong species and too few legs. His dreams of romance ended with a swift wallop from a towel and a rapid defenestration at the hands of my own life-long mate.

Worse was to come. As I sleepily rolled over one night, something crawled over my right hand. Instinctively my left smacked down and I felt the explosion of slimy yuck and grit covering my entire palm. The following ten minutes were about the noisiest my bedroom has witnessed in years. Made no difference, by the way, he still slept through it. My husband, that is, not the spider.

Exasperated by these invading love-sick romeos I have been driven to take steps and purchase a recommended “spider repellant” spray. That’s what it says on the front. Presumably it has a big market share amongst highly nervous arachnophobic types, which is why they’ve slapped a dirty great picture of a spider on the front, now covered by gaffer tape. Bring it, spider boy.