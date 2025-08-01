Bringing a little bit of Iona to the city

Iona is a very special place for Ewan Aitken

For the last 45 years I have made an annual pilgrimage to the tiny west coast isle of Iona. It’s a very special place to me.

When my son was seven he told me Iona was the place “he felt most free in the world”. I’ve taken many youth groups there and seen some incredible changes. One young woman said she’d loved her visit because “you could wear cheap trainers and people still liked you”.

A woman who’d faced huge trauma in her life told me it was walking along Iona’s stunning north end beach she’d finally felt able to forgive those who had harmed her so she could let the past go. It’s a place I go, not to do things, but to be still and listen to the silence. It’s how I recharge mentally and spiritually as well as physically.

Having the opportunity and ability to be still is becoming more and more important in a world blighted by the ever-increasing demand for instant gratification and constant and often contradictory information. It is a challenge for all of us but for those who have experienced trauma it is both much harder and even more important. It is in moments of stillness where the overwhelming impact of the emotional response to traumatic experiences can begin to be understood.

In Cyrenians we know the journey from exclusion to inclusion is as much of an inner journey as it is a material one. It’s why, for example, we teach new tenants who have had tough life experiences to cook and budget. It’s not just so they learn how to spend their money well and eat wisely. The most valuable thing is the self-confidence and self-worth being able cook – not just for yourself but for others too – brings. Time and time again folk who do our cooking classes tell us it’s not the taste of the food which makes the difference, but the feeling they matter again when they see others eating food they have prepared.

It’s a similar response for those we support through our community gardens. In two of our community gardens, we welcome people challenged with mental health issues and people with experience of the criminal justice system. Both groups are more likely to become homeless than your average person without those experiences. Our work is to support them so homelessness becomes less likely – just one example of our early intervention services, designed to prevent homelessness.

If you went to one of the gardens – and you’d be very welcome to do so, you could not tell who was from which group, or who was a community volunteer or Cyrenians staff members. All you’d see is a group of folk enjoying the pleasure of planting, growing, harvesting and eating together, (we have outdoor ovens – the scones are amazing!)

Those we support there tell us it’s these moments when they suddenly notice how content they feel because of the sense of belong, knowing everyone matters equally and what they do and who they are is accepted unconditionally. Moments of stillness which changes lives.

Iona taught me the restorative power of stillness. Cyrenians work is built on creating spaces where in moments of stillness and amongst fellow travellers, those facing tough realities can feel the restoration and healing they need and are able to accept what it can offer on their terms.

Ewan Aitken is chief executive of Cyrenians