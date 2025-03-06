Britain is leading at a key moment in history - Ian Murray

Keir Starmer greets Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street on Saturday in stark contrast to the disgraceful treatment of the Ukrainian president by Donald Trump in Washington

These are uncertain times for the world. Last week marked the third anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. The old assumptions that have for decades underpinned our security and that of our European neighbours are crumbling around us. The peace dividend we have enjoyed since the end of the Cold War seems to be over.

This is a pivotal moment for our country, and it requires a decisive response. With the leadership the Prime Minister has exhibited over the past week, I believe we are well placed to navigate this new world.

Last week, the Government announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending in decades. This will fulfil our most important obligation: protecting the British people. Increased defence spending also stands to benefit the economy here in Scotland, where the defence industry employs 30,000 people, 1500 of whom are apprentices.

Meanwhile, we’re stepping up our support for Ukraine. I’m so proud of the military and humanitarian assistance the UK has provided the Ukrainian people. It’s been heartening to see politicians of all parties come together to support this, setting aside political differences for the national interest.

At the same time, Ukrainians have been welcomed into homes up and down the country, many here in Edinburgh, some of whom I’ve been privileged enough to meet.

And witness the cheers that greeted President Zelensky outside Downing Street on Saturday from members of the public who had come out to voice their support for the Ukrainian leader after the White House scenes the evening prior.

The Prime Minister also announced a £2.6 billion loan deal to supply thousands of advanced air defence missiles to Ukraine. This will enable Ukraine to achieve peace through strength and will also provide a major boost to the UK and Scottish economies.

It comes on top of a commitment to spend £3 billion a year on Ukraine’s defence and a landmark 100-year partnership.

In addition to boosting our support for Ukraine, the Prime Minister is ensuring that Britain is leading on the world stage. In Washington last Thursday, the Prime Minister met President Trump and cemented our relationship with our most important ally, the United States. And over the weekend, he welcomed President Zelensky and leaders from across Europe and beyond to discuss the way forward in Ukraine and the future of Europe’s security. This is how it’s done and how you work diplomatically to deliver

lasting peace. And this affects everyone. The impact of global instability is reflected most starkly in

your energy bill.

And it is important to not choose between the US and Europe. Europeans – including the UK – must do more of the heavy lifting in Ukraine and more for our own defence and security. The US is right about that. In this new world, we must be clear-eyed about our situation; we can’t cling to the comforts of the past but we can exploit our historic relationships to find a permanent peace.

The most important responsibility of any government is to keep people safe. In making tough decisions on defence spending and in taking a leading role in international diplomacy, the Prime Minister is doing just that on behalf of us all.

Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland