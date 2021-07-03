A judge in the US denied a request to remove Britney Spears’ father from her conservatorship this week (Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

She described how she feels trapped and wants to abolish the conservatorship that her father has on her.

Basically to me, it sounds like she's been a cash cow for her family and she's had to perform against her will, almost to the point of exhaustion, that she has been exploited, mentally abused and controlled. She sounds broken. I have full sympathy for her and can't believe what I've heard.

Yes, she may have poor mental health, but maybe that's as a result of the controlling life and soulless industry that it sounds like she’s been kept prisoner in.

I wonder how different her life would be now if she'd had free reign of her life and her finances the last 13 years.

She may not have been in a good place when that conservatorship was set up. However, she's now sounds terrified and broken, and should absolutely be listened to and taken seriously.

She said she'd been scared to speak up for fear people wouldn’t listen to her or believe her because of her fame – how heartbreakingly sad.

I'm sure the story goes much darker and deeper than any of us can imagine and if she's been held against her will in the soul-sucking Hollywood industry, then I only hope she escapes her abusers soon, gets a kick-ass lawyer and recovers with her children and her boyfriend.

If her father truly has her best interests at heart and she hasn't been exploited, then we've nothing to worry about. I'm sure we'll soon find out.

