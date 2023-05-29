Edinburgh has been rocking these last few days. From a glorious Queen Bey on her silver space tank at Murrayfield to local lad Lewis Capaldi, the self-proclaimed ‘Scottish Beyonce’, doing three shows in one day at the O2 Academy, the city has been the place to be for music fans. And how could I forget a strutting Harry Styles, who mesmerised his screaming fans on Friday and Saturday nights? He’s most definitely not Gen-Z’s answer to David Bowie, as some say, but he’s not too bad for a boy band escapee.

But the daddy of them all, the undisputed king of stadium gigs, the man who at 73 can still play three hours of rock and soul without falling down, will blow them all off the stage tomorrow night. Yes, even Beyonce. Sorry, your Majesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Springsteen is a phenomenon. He has been performing for six decades, progressing from playing lead guitar in the Castilles, a New Jersey band, to being arguably the greatest rock star ever. And as a superstar deserves, he has some very important fans.

When he played Barcelona earlier this month, former First Lady Michelle Obama joined him on stage as a backing singer for Glory Days, while her husband Barack hung about backstage. I doubt if the Boss will be joined by anyone quite as luminous as Michelle tomorrow night when he strides onto the Murrayfield stage, dressed in his workmanlike uniform of jeans and t-shirt, but who knows? The last time I saw him – in Dublin – Bono joined him for a duet, much to my husband’s delight and my, well, let’s just say I don’t share his enthusiasm for U2’s lead singer.

If Springsteen sticks to this tour’s set list, he will finish, not with a barnstorming rock anthem like Born to Run, but with the acoustic I’ll See You in My Dreams, a poignant song he dedicated to the memory of his old friend and music promoter Michael Gudinski, who died aged 68 in 2021. “For death is not the end,” Springsteen sings, though perhaps tomorrow night will be the last time Edinburgh will play host to the Boss. But oh, what a party it will be.

I’ll see you in my dreams.