Bruce Springsteen is coming to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Never mind that the tickets cost a ridiculous £160 each, money that I should be putting towards my winter’s energy bills, we are going to see the Boss in Edinburgh.

We have seen him in Penn State University, Pennsylvania. In Croke Park, Dublin. Glasgow’s Hampden Park. And he was the first act to appear at the Leeds Arena when it opened exactly nine years ago today on July 25, 2013.

I think I am still paying for those tickets, which I bought on Gumtree from a canny Yorkshire man who made a significant profit from my desperation to see Springsteen.

Each gig was different, and each special in its own way. His Penn University gig was a few days after Hurricane Sandy and he couldn’t hide his anguish at the damage that had been wreaked on his beloved Jersey Shore.

The sound from where we were seated at Croke Park was so terrible that we were about to leave halfway through his set, until a member of staff took pity on us and escorted us to near the front of the stage.

Even a guest appearance by Bono couldn’t blunt my excitement at being so close to Bruce and the E-Street Band.

And, unusually for him, he was late starting at the Leeds gig. Technical problems held him up so when he eventually stomped on to the stage it was clear he was a very bad mood, which only made his performance even more powerful. And he soon cheered up.

But Murrayfield will be the best. It holds a special place in my heart as it is where I saw David Bowie for the first time. I still remember my tears of joy as he walked out into the Edinburgh rain on June 28, 1983.

There were times over the last two years when I thought I would never enjoy another live gig, let alone see Springsteen again.