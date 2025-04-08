Bruce’s boys win gold for Scotland - Angus Robertson

By Angus Robertson
Published 8th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Scotland skip Bruce Mouat, bottom, throws a stone as Hammy McMillan, top, prepares to sweep during their team's gold-medal game against Switzerland at the world men's curling championships in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on SundayScotland skip Bruce Mouat, bottom, throws a stone as Hammy McMillan, top, prepares to sweep during their team's gold-medal game against Switzerland at the world men's curling championships in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on Sunday
Congrat-ulations are due to Bruce Mouat and his team for their impressive victory at the 2025 World Curling Championships.

After securing silver at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing, they have now gone one step further, securing the world title for a second time.

Bruce, who I’m proud to say was born and lived in the Edinburgh Central constituency for much of his life, has once again shown exceptional leadership on the international stage, supported by teammates Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan.

It is always encouraging to see Scottish athletes perform at the highest level and bring international recognition to our sporting tradition. Curling has deep roots in Scotland. Indeed, as well as being invented here, all curling stones used in Olympic and World Championship matches are exclusively crafted by Kays Scotland, using granite from the Scottish island of Ailsa Craig, a material known for its strength and resilience – attributes shared by team Scotland itself.

This team’s journey, from Olympic silver medallists to world champions, should inspire the next generation of Scottish sportsmen and women to aim high and persevere. This win sets them in excellent stead to become the UK’s representatives at next year’s Olympics in Milan.

Scotland’s sporting success on the world stage brings pride not just to the athletes involved, but to communities across the country who see their values of hard work and resilience reflected in their achievements.

