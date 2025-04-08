Bruce’s boys win gold for Scotland - Angus Robertson
After securing silver at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing, they have now gone one step further, securing the world title for a second time.
Bruce, who I’m proud to say was born and lived in the Edinburgh Central constituency for much of his life, has once again shown exceptional leadership on the international stage, supported by teammates Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan.
It is always encouraging to see Scottish athletes perform at the highest level and bring international recognition to our sporting tradition. Curling has deep roots in Scotland. Indeed, as well as being invented here, all curling stones used in Olympic and World Championship matches are exclusively crafted by Kays Scotland, using granite from the Scottish island of Ailsa Craig, a material known for its strength and resilience – attributes shared by team Scotland itself.
This team’s journey, from Olympic silver medallists to world champions, should inspire the next generation of Scottish sportsmen and women to aim high and persevere. This win sets them in excellent stead to become the UK’s representatives at next year’s Olympics in Milan.
Scotland’s sporting success on the world stage brings pride not just to the athletes involved, but to communities across the country who see their values of hard work and resilience reflected in their achievements.
